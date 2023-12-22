24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Purchase a Spark of Love-inspired t-shirt and bring joy to kids this holiday season

Thursday, December 19, 2024 12:58AM
Step out in style with ABC7-inspired merchandise, and support a good cause!
Local artist Terrick Gutierrez has unveiled a special holiday-themed t-shirt, with proceeds supporting the Spark of Love toy drive.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the items featured at our apparel shop to support various charities and non-profit organizations in our five-county viewing area.

Support ABC7's Spark of Love toy drive

          Muck Rock's shirt is a reproduction of a Santa Monica mural that calls for peace after two men were killed in late August in Kenosha, Wisconsin. "I think it's a really difficult holiday season this year because of what's been going on," said local graffiti artist and muralist Jules Muck, otherwise known as Muck Rock. Jules Muck began painting graffiti as a teen in Europe and England in the 1990s. Meet Muck Rock and find out more about her design here.

