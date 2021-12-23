spark of love

Artist Jason Ostro puts his heart into his work with a Spark of Love-inspired t-shirt design

The muralist hopes to spread a little more love with his art this holiday season
EMBED <>More Videos

Artist Jason Ostro puts his heart into his work

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jason Ostro is an artist and the director of Gabba Gallery in Los Angeles.

"I've been very interested in art my entire life," Ostro said. "I was influenced by art at a very, very young age from my mom."

"She is an artist who's been creating and making beautiful, beautiful artwork for the last 50 years."

"When I was a child, she gave me all the tools and taught me so many different ways to create, and to use my creative abilities for expression."

Ostro said that over the last few years, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the things that he noticed is that everybody needed a little more love.

"The Spark of Love program was something that called out to us in the sense of being able to make kids lives just a little bit better by getting them toys through the holiday season."

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for our 29th annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

"I really am super excited about being involved with Spark of Love and I created this wonderful heart design to help with the toys for the children," Ostro added.

"It actually fits perfectly with why I make art. Most of my shirts, they they come with a whole idea of love and chasing for love and going through all the lines to get through life's distortions, to get to love."

"So when I was asked to be part of the Spark of Love program, it made complete sense to add a heart with a little bit of the muck around it so you can get the love right in the center."

You can send children some holiday joy by purchasing the exclusive Jason Ostro t-shirt at abc7.com/shop.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the Ostro's t-shirt to support Spark of Love.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angelesspark of loveholiday gift guidecommunity
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SPARK OF LOVE
Rams distribute toys to local children at Spark of Love event
Children in foster care surprised with toys for Christmas
Farmworker families receive toys, food at Oxnard Spark of Love event
Spark of Love-inspired t-shirts bring joy to kids this holiday season
TOP STORIES
Father of 3 fatally shot during Covina burglary; 1 person in custody
Critics Choice Awards ceremony postponed due to COVID-19
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County doubles in one day
SoCal seeing rain that's expected to linger through Christmas
Supporters rally for Colorado trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash
5 Freeway: Crash causes big rig to flip over near Newhall Pass
Newsom lays out new actions to slow spread of COVID
Show More
Monrovia park braces for more potential damage with storm coming
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
LA County re-establishes $10K reward in Mitrice Richardson case
Mystery donor sends box filled with $180K in cash to NY college
Rams distribute toys to local children at Spark of Love event
More TOP STORIES News