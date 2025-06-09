Rally planned in downtown LA to demand release of SEIU President David Huerta following ICE raid

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A rally is planned at noon Monday at Grand Park, downtown, where civil rights and labor leaders will demand the release of union leader David Huerta from federal detention after he was arrested during an immigration enforcement action. Huerta is due in court at the Roybal Federal Building at 1:30 p.m.

Federal agents took an unknown number of people -- presumably suspected immigration law violators -- into custody Friday at multiple locations near downtown Los Angeles, sparking impromptu gatherings of protesters who clashed with authorities at several scenes.

On Friday morning, agents from what appeared to be multiple federal law enforcement agencies could be seen escorting men in handcuffs into vehicles outside a Home Depot at 1675 Wilshire Blvd. in the Westlake District.

People often gather at such stores looking for temporary work, and agents may have taken the opportunity to confront them in accordance with President Donald Trump's unprecedented crackdown on illegal immigration. He has vowed to wage the most extensive deportation effort in U.S. history.

Los Angeles police said they were not involved in any immigration enforcement operation in the area, but did respond to an assault with a deadly weapon report in the Westlake District about 9 a.m., but quickly cleared the scene after finding no evidence of an assault.

Later Friday morning, another raid took place at an Ambiance clothing store along Towne Avenue in the Fashion District near downtown Los Angeles. A crowd of people and some protesters gathered outside the store as the operation was being carried out, most of them taking photos or videos with cell phones. Several people wearing FBI vests were seen standing by outside the store.

In response to a query from City News Service, an FBI spokeswoman said specific details about immigration operations and arrests must come from Homeland Security Investigations as the lead agency, but she offered the following statement on the FBI's posture regarding immigration arrests:

"The FBI is supporting our partners at the Department of Homeland Security in their immigration operations all over the country, as directed by the Attorney General. The FBI is accustomed to providing investigative and technical assistance to our federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners on a regular basis.

"As we have been asked to do, we are sending agents to participate in these immigration enforcement efforts. That includes assisting in cities where major operations are already underway and where we have special agents embedded on operational teams with DHS. Our help may vary depending on what DHS needs, such as SWAT operators, who can support high risk arrest operations, and other resources such as intelligence analysts and technical support working from command posts."

The Service Employees International Union California issued a statement saying Huerta, the union's president, was injured and detained'' during the immigration actions.

"SEIU California members call for the immediate release of our president, David Huerta, who was injured and detained at the site of one of today's ICE raids in Los Angeles," the union's executive director, Tia Orr, said in a statement Friday. "He is now receiving medical attention while in custody. We are proud of President Huerta's righteous participation as a community observer, in keeping with his long history of advocating for immigrant workers and with the highest values of our movement: standing up to injustice, regardless of personal risk or the power of those perpetrating it."

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Los Angeles, said in a statement that Huerta was arrested at the Roybal Federal Building downtown.

"Huerta was Tased and brutalized for attempting to visit his union members -- asylum applicants going through the immigration process legally who have been unjustly, indefinitely detained and are being held in inhumane conditions," Kamlager-Dove said.

Early Friday evening, Huerta issued a statement through the union saying, "What happened to me is not about me. This is about something much bigger. This is about how we as a community stand together and resist the injustice that's happening. Hard-working people, and members of our family and our community, are being treated like criminals. We all collectively have to object to this madness because this is not justice. This is injustice. And we all have to stand on the right side of justice."