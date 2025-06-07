SEIU president injured, detained during ICE raid in DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local union leader was hospitalized during a confrontation in response to immigration raids in downtown Los Angeles Friday.

David Huerta, president of the Service Employees International Union California (SEIU) and SEIU- United Service Workers West, was injured during his arrest. According to Rep. Gil Cisneros (C-31), Huerta was also tased.

The arrest happened as hundreds of protesters rallied in downtown Los Angeles late Friday afternoon, condemning the ICE immigration raids that took place at three different locations across L.A. earlier in the day.

At some point, there was a scuffle involving federal agents and it appeared Huerta was pushed down and hit his head. One video shows a federal agent pushing Huerta while he has his hands at his hips, after which, he falls to the ground.

He was hospitalized and treated for his injuries, but has since been released. Huerta remains in custody, according to a statement from the union.

"What happened to me is not about me, this is about something much bigger. This is about how we as a community stand together and resist the injustice that's happening," said Huerta in a statement. "Hard-working people, and members of our family and our community, are being treated like criminals."

Video shows Huerta detained while saying "I have a bad shoulder" as agents had him pinned on the ground while they handcuffed him.

SEIU's International President April Verret described Huerta as a "champion for justice and a good neighbor." She said Huerta was born and raised in L.A. County.

"Today, while advocating for his community during an ICE raid, (Huerta) was injured and arrested," Verret said. "These raids are dangerous for our families and communities. They are unjust and must end."

Several condemned Huerta's arrest and demanded for his release.

"It is such a scary time right now, to watch this happen. I have people like my mom asking me 'If they can come for the president of our entire union so brazenly and attack him in this way then what does that mean for the rest of us?'" said State Senator Sasha Renée Pérez.

"I think that's the question that so many of us are asking regardless of documentation status. We're seeing Latinos being targeted," she added.

Tia Orr, Executive Director of SEIU California, said they "are proud of President Huerta's righteous participation as a community observer, in keeping with his long history of advocating for immigrant workers and with the highest values of our movement: standing up to injustice, regardless of personal risk or the power of those perpetrating it."

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a post on X that Huerta "was arrested for interfering with federal officers and will face arraignment in federal court on Monday."