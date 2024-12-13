Ralphs sues about half dozen Pacific Palisades food trucks; judge denies temporary restraining order

The company accuses them, among other things, of littering, causing dangerous traffic, and drawing crowds that "physically attack each other and verbally abuse Ralphs employees."

The company accuses them, among other things, of littering, causing dangerous traffic, and drawing crowds that "physically attack each other and verbally abuse Ralphs employees."

The company accuses them, among other things, of littering, causing dangerous traffic, and drawing crowds that "physically attack each other and verbally abuse Ralphs employees."

The company accuses them, among other things, of littering, causing dangerous traffic, and drawing crowds that "physically attack each other and verbally abuse Ralphs employees."

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rodolfo Barrientos has operated his food truck, Gracias Señor, in Pacific Palisades for just over a decade.

He started it as a way to put himself through college.

"I stuck with it, and slowly but surely, kind of became staple in the community," he said.

Barrientos, who went on to earn a business degree, is now one of about half a dozen food truck owners facing a lawsuit from their grocery store neighbor, Ralphs, a story first reported by L.A. Taco.

The company accuses them, among other things, of littering, causing dangerous traffic, and drawing crowds that "physically attack each other and verbally abuse Ralphs employees."

But some of the defendants listed told Eyewitness News they're being harassed by the store.

"They hired these armed guards to patrol the area and just kind of be intimidating," said Barrientos. "They just showed up one day. They started circling our truck, taking pictures," he added.

Food truck operators also received a letter in November prohibiting them from entering all Ralphs and Food 4 Less stores, accusing the businesses of blocking access to fire lanes and encouraging customers to use the Ralph's parking lot.

Barrientos and another food truck owner nearby showed Eyewitness News signs they posted asking their customers not to park in that lot.

It appeared all food trucks were parked in metered spaces. Barrientos said the conflict has escalated over the last year or so.

He operated along Sunset Boulevard for years but decided to a move to a neighboring street recently.

"I felt that it was just a better, a better route to just move and not deal with that negativity," he said.

Ralphs sought a temporary restraining order against Gracias Señor and other food trucks and vendors, but a judge denied that motion Wednesday.

"It's really messed up what they're doing to him," said Noah Loring, a longtime customer of Barrientos.

"I've received an incredible amount of support from our regular customers, which really is what keeps me driven," said Barrientos.

Eyewitness News reached out to Ralphs for an interview and a spokesperson told Eyewitness News that it is a legal matter and they are unable to provide additional comments at this time.