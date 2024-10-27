24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
More than a dozen Rancho Palos Verdes homes to get power back after months due to landslides

Sunday, October 27, 2024 12:16AM
Sunday, October 27, 2024 12:16AM
Some Rancho Palos Verdes homes set to get power back after monthsMore than two dozen homes on the Palos Verdes Peninsula will soon have their power back after months without electricity due to landslide issues.

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- More than two dozen homes on the Palos Verdes Peninsula will soon have their power back after months without electricity due to landslide issues.

Citing safety concerns, Southern California Edison shut off power to almost 300 homes beginning in August.

The utility has now determined it is safe to restore electricity to 28 homes - about 10% of those affected by power shutoffs.

The city of Rancho Palos Verdes had a local and state emergency issued earlier this year because of the land shifting in and around the Portuguese Bend area.

