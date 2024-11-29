Recall issued after raw milk from Fresno-based 'Raw Farm' tests positive for bird flu

California public health officials warn consumers not to drink a batch of raw milk from a Fresno-based company after it tested positive for bird flu.

California public health officials warn consumers not to drink a batch of raw milk from a Fresno-based company after it tested positive for bird flu.

California public health officials warn consumers not to drink a batch of raw milk from a Fresno-based company after it tested positive for bird flu.

California public health officials warn consumers not to drink a batch of raw milk from a Fresno-based company after it tested positive for bird flu.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- That cold glass of raw milk could come with an unexpected and dangerous side of bird flu. California public health officials are now warning consumers not to drink a batch of raw milk after it tested positive for the virus.

"That's not necessarily gonna be one that transmits to humans but it's exposing humans to a new form of the bird flu and we'd rather not have those interact and create some kind of flu that could cause a big outbreak," said Dr. Jim Keany, Chief Medical Officer St. Mary's Long Beach.

Keany says raw milk can also carry harmful bacteria that could lead to serious illness or death.

A recall was issued on raw milk products from Fresno-based Raw Farm, formally Organic Pastures Dairy Company, following the bird flu detection.

"This particular dairy that is involved in this recall has been implicated in a number of recalls over the year including the bird flu right now, E coli and previously salmonella," said Mitzi Baum, CEO of Stop Foodborne Illness, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about foodborne illnesses, says the latest recall is part of a troubling trend.

Baum said the latest recall is part of a troubling trend. According to the organization, other products under recall include organic carrots, ready-to-eat meats, onions served on hamburgers and deli meats.

With the holidays here many families may be more concerned than ever about food safety.

"I know we hear about a lot of food recalls and that makes people nervous. It makes me feel actually a little bit better that there is good surveillance, there is good monitoring," said Keany.

But when it comes to raw milk, the best protection is science.

"Pasteurization is proven science that it kills harmful bacteria and when it is not applied to milk you have a potential for outbreak," Baum said.

If you would like to stay informed about food recalls you can check the FDA website or register with Stop Foodborne Illness to receive updates.