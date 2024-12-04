Beloved Redondo Beach donut shop owner battles stage 4 cancer

Niko Chea has had to close his shop for several weeks as he focuses on his health.

A beloved donut shop owner in Redondo Beach, Niko Chea, is seeking help from the community after lung cancer diagnosis.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- For the past four years, Niko's Donuts has been a beloved business in Redondo Beach.

"I have been through a lot around there from being robbed at gunpoint to break-ins and all that. They've always supported the shop, supported me," said owner Niko Chea.

Back in July 2023, Niko's Donuts was the target of a robbery with thieves making off with several hundred dollars and causing damage to the store. Chea had to temporarily close the store for a day but quickly opened up again thanks to generous GoFundMe donations from the community.

"I've always loved this community. I hate to see that one day I might not be a part of it," Chea said.

But now, Chea faces his toughest battle yet.

"I found out that I ended up having stage 4 cancer," Chea said.

Chea said his lung cancer has now spread to his heart. He's had to close his shop for several weeks as he focuses on his health. The loss of income has also taken an emotional toll.

"It has made it a lot more difficult because my source of income has been cut off. At this moment, I have nothing and the shop has been draining me and I'm kind of stuck," Chea said.

Adding to Chea's challenges is the fact that his wife is currently in Cambodia. Chea tied the knot in May but is now working on an emergency visa to get his wife back to the U.S.

"I know that he is really scared and stressed out not having her here and she's worried as well," said Chea's friend Chrystal Hubbard.

To help support Chea, a friend started a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical treatments and to keep the donut store running.

"I would just like to thank all the people who have donate, we really appreciate it," said Chea's friend Robert Nakawatase.

"I just hope that with everybody's help with the GoFundMe, I can maintain four months of work and by then maybe my business will not thrive, but wait for me to get better," Chea said.