2 killed, 3 injured in Huntington Beach stabbing on Fourth of July

Several people were injured after reports of a stabbing in Huntington Beach.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and three others injured in a stabbing on Fourth of July in Huntington Beach.

Officers responded to a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon near 16th Street and Pecan Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Authorities say that's when they found "several victims with significant injuries."

The Huntington Beach Fire Department later confirmed that two people died at the scene and several others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities initially said four people were injured, but later amended it to three.

Details about what led up to the stabbing were not immediately available, but investigators were still seen at the scene by 5 a.m. Friday.

Police said there was no reason to believe there was any further threat to public safety related to the incident.

It's unclear if anyone was arrested.