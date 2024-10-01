Residents affected by Airport Fire considering legal action against Orange County

Three weeks after igniting the Airport Fire has burned more than 23,000 acres across Orange and Riverside Counties.

Three weeks after igniting the Airport Fire has burned more than 23,000 acres across Orange and Riverside Counties.

Three weeks after igniting the Airport Fire has burned more than 23,000 acres across Orange and Riverside Counties.

Three weeks after igniting the Airport Fire has burned more than 23,000 acres across Orange and Riverside Counties.

Three weeks after igniting the Airport Fire has burned more than 23,000 acres across Orange and Riverside Counties.

The fire was 95% contained as of Monday.

However, it has left a path of destruction along the way.

Nearly 200 structures were destroyed or damaged.

Now many of those impacted by the flames are planning to sue the county of Orange.

Emily Pincin with Kent Pincin law firm is representing people who are looking to file a lawsuit.

"I would estimate that collectively we represent several hundred clients at this point," Pincin said. "I think by the time the lawsuits are filed there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of plaintiffs."

The Airport Fire was sparked by Orange County Public Works crews on September 9th who were working to using heavy machinery.

Orange County Fire Authority investigators deemed the cause accidental.

Pincin said that doesn't matter.

"Operating this kind of machinery to move boulders in that heat and in the dry conditions is pretty egregiously negligent and I do think the fire was certainly avoidable," Pincin said.

Folks looking to take legal action will not be part of a class action lawsuit.

"It's not going to be one plaintiff representing the hundreds of other individuals who were affected. There's not going to be one global demand," Pincin said. "Everybody has their own individual claims and that means in a mass action case everybody's individual claims and the value of those claims will be assessed differently."

Orange County has set up a website with resources for people impacted by the Airport Fire but they did not comment on the pending lawsuit.