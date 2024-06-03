Riverside County sheriff posts controversial comments after Trump's conviction

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is responding to criticism over a post he made about former President Donald Trump's conviction.

Bianco, who has hinted at running for governor in two years, made political comments while in uniform in a video posted on his official Instagram account Saturday.

"I think it's time we put a felon in the White House. Trump 2024, baby."

That's how the sheriff ended the long statement, during which he also criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom and California's policies on crime.

Some questioned whether it was appropriate to do it while in uniform and as someone who's supposed to help put criminals behind bars.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, the sheriff said it's common knowledge that he supports Trump. He also said he can do whatever he wants on his social media accounts.

He added his real message is about the "hypocrisy of the progressive left," and how they used the former president's trial for political purposes.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Riverside County Board of Supervisors for comment on the post but has not received a response.