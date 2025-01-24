Riverside police officer is seen on surveillance video smashing skateboard after responding to call

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside police officer was captured on video smashing a skateboard at a home after responding to a call. Footage also shows other officers taking turns playing with the skateboard.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at a home along Kendall Street, near Riverside City College. A group of officers were called to help with a code enforcement issue at the home, according to the police department.

Video shows the officers enter what appears to be the backyard of the home and walk around the area. After a few minutes pass, an officer wearing his hat backwards grabs a skateboard lying around and tries to do tricks with it. Two other officers then take turns getting on the skateboard.

As they leave the area, two officers stay behind. One of them walks toward the skateboard and stomps on it twice, causing damage to it. Footage shows the second officer take a photo of the skateboard, which appeared snapped in half.

The homeowner has filed a complaint with the police department. As for the owner of the skateboard, he feels that he's been targeted by Riverside police.

In a statement posted on social media, the Riverside Police Department said an internal investigation into the video has been launched.

"We hold our officers to the highest standards and remain committed to maintaining your trust through accountability and professionalism," the statement said.