Shooting in San Pedro leaves 2 men dead

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead in San Pedro.

Officers arrived to the scene at Santa Cruz and Meyler streets around 3:30 p.m. Thursday where they found two gunshot victims - a 19-year-old man and another man believed to be 45.

One of the men died at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation.

Police don't have any suspects in custody, and they're still trying to determine exactly what happened.

There were initial reports of a suspect or suspects leaving the area in a blue car, but detectives haven't confirmed that information.

A neighborhood resident, who didn't want to be identified, said there have been several recent shootings. He believes the violence is a result of a dispute between two groups.

"It is heartbreaking to all of us," the resident said. "Because this is our neighborhood and it affects us all."