Santa Ana man, 85, arrested for allegedly shooting his wife to death inside their home

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An 85-year-old Orange County man was arrested for allegedly shooting his 70-year-old wife to death in their home.

Santa Ana police say they received a call shortly after 11:50 p.m. Sunday from a man who claimed to have fatally shot his wife inside their home, located in the 2300 block of N. Towner Street.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found Nancy Kort, 70, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Her husband, 85-year-old John Kort, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Detectives believe the fatal shooting stemmed from a domestic violence altercation between the two.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any relevant information regarding the case, you're urged to call the Santa Ana Police Department at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.