SoCal to see another 'particularly dangerous situation' as strong winds return

Another "particularly dangerous situation warning'' was issued for a large portion of L.A. and Ventura counties due to dangerous Santa Ana winds and very low humidity.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another dangerous wind event is happening Monday, putting firefighters working on the Palisades and Eaton fires on high alert.

Santa Ana winds return on Monday - Here's what's in store

The National Weather Service issued a "particularly dangerous situation warning'' for a large portion of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Sunday afternoon due to damaging Santa Ana winds and very low humidity.

ABC7 meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo breaks down the timeline of this new round of Santa Ana winds in the video above.

That warning will take effect from noon Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley including Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Malibu coast, western Santa Monica Mountains recreation area, the Interstate 5 corridor, San Gabriel Valley and north of the 210 Freeway including Altadena and Glendora.

"Something that makes this wind event so distinct, in the history of PDSs that we have been issuing so far this fire season, is that this may be one of the driest fire weather events that we've seen so far this year," said NWS meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld.

Additionally, Los Angeles County will be under a red flag warning for extreme fire danger from 8 a.m. Monday morning through 2 p.m. Tuesday.

How strong will the winds be?

Forecasters say a "moderate to strong'' Santa Ana wind event is expected, with isolated gusts of 80 to 100 mph expected in most wind-prone mountain locations, such as the San Gabriel, western Santa Monica and Santa Susana Mountains, according to the NWS.

When will the winds die down?

The winds will likely start to calm down by Tuesday night, but it's still going to be a little breezy on Wednesday and Thursday.

The dry and warm conditions will also stick around so elevated fire conditions will remain.

Get ready in case you have to evacuate

Officials are urging residents to review their evacuation plans and make sure emergency kits are stocked with needed items should they have to evacuate.

RELATED: Here's what to pack in your 'go bag' in case of wildfire evacuation

Windy weather and single-digit humidity are expected to linger through Thursday.

The city of Los Angeles declared that red-flag parking restrictions would go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday and remain in effect until further notice. The city of Pasadena issued similar restrictions.

What's the latest on the Palisades and Eaton fires?

Containment of the 14,117-acre Eaton Fire grew to 81% overnight, up from 73%, as firefighters, aided by water-dropping helicopters, continued extinguishing hot spots in steep, inaccessible canyons near Winters Creek, Mt. Lowe and Mt. Wilson before a new wind event moves into the region.

The 23,713-acre Palisades Fire was 52% contained, up overnight from 49%.

A curfew remains in effect nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the mandatory evacuation areas, with only firefighters, law enforcement and utility workers allowed in those zones.

Emergencies have been declared in the county and the state, and President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the state. By the time all the damage in assessed, the fires are expected to constitute the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.