Sean Kingston arrested in San Bernardino County after SWAT raid at singer's Florida mansion

The Jamaican-American rapper is best known for his 2007 No. 1 single "Beautiful Girls," his collaboration with Justin Bieber on "Eenie Meenie" and "Take You There."

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (KABC) -- Sean Kingston has been arrested in San Bernardino County on fraud and theft charges following a SWAT raid at his Florida mansion on Thursday, authorities say.

Florida authorities say the rapper and singer was arrested in the High Desert community of Fort Irwin.

His arrest in California comes after a SWAT team raided his rented Florida mansion and arrested his mother on fraud and theft charges.

An attorney says the arrest is partly related to a lawsuit filed against the rapper accusing him of defrauding a company that installed a giant television for him.

Kingston posted on social media responding to the situation saying his lawyers are handling everything.

