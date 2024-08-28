Search underway for Colton couple and dog missing since Saturday

COLTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for an Inland Empire couple and their dog who have been missing since Saturday.

Stephanie and Daniel Menard were last seen Saturday morning at their home in the 26000 block of Keissel Road in Colton, according to the Redlands Police Department. A friend reported them missing the next day.

Their vehicle was found unlocked down the road from their home Sunday. Stephanie's purse was found inside the home and both of their cellphones were also found at their home. Their dog, a small white shih tzu named Cuddles, is also missing.

Daniel Menard suffers from dementia and is diabetic, police say.

Daniel and Stephanie Menard of Colton have been missing since Aug. 24, 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Redlands police at (909)798-7681 or Detective Thomas Williams at twilliams@redlandspolice.org. Please reference case No. 240032075

