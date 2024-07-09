See 1st photos of new pandas at San Diego Zoo

The public is now getting a look at the first pandas to enter the United States in over two decades.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance -- the nonprofit that operates the zoo and safari park -- on Tuesday released new photos of the pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, settling in at the San Diego Zoo.

Yun Chuan and Xin Bao arrived at the zoo on June 27, and are settling into a private habit, where they will stay for several weeks before being viewable to the public, according to the zoo.

Yun Chuan San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Yun Chuan is an almost 5-year-old male, while Xin Bao is a nearly 4-year-old female.

Yun Chuan is "identifiable by his long, slightly pointed nose and seems to be extremely comfortable whether he is exploring on the grass or climbing trees," according to the zoo.

SEE ALSO: San Diego's newest giant pandas take off from China, marking 1st pair to enter US in 21 years

Xin Bao has a "large, round face and big, fluffy ears, and she enjoys sunbathing quietly and focusing on her favorite food," according to the zoo.

Xin Bao San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

To make the pandas comfortable at the zoo, officials provided fresh bamboo and made a local version of wowotou, described by the nonprofit as "a traditional Chinese bun also called 'panda bread.'"

"To help the pandas adjust to their new home, the teams conducted food adaptability exercises and weight monitoring sessions," the alliance said in a statement. "Additionally, veterinary teams from both countries are keeping a close eye on the pandas' health, tracking their weight, appetite and other health indicators daily to ensure they thrive in their new environment."

The zoo has not yet announced when the pandas will be viewable to the public.