San Pedro couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a love story that has spanned over seven decades. Sergio and Helen Gonzalez, aged 99 and 94, are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on May 29, marking an incredible, rare milestone.

"I was 16 when I first met him, which was quite young. You don't realize how quickly time goes by you know and that's the way I feel even now," said Helen Gonzalez.

Sergio was an Air Force veteran when he met Helen. The couple tied the knot on May 29, 1949. Over the years, they have welcomed six children into their family.

"To this day, what would I do without my children? You know, they're the ones that get me going too," Helen Gonzalez said.

"It makes me feel so proud to see them and the rarity of that, you know, is so unique. It's the fact that they live for each other you know is the unique thing about them and their beliefs," said Sergio and Helen's daughter, Laraine Winn.

The San Pedro couple said their fondest memory together is traveling the world.

"We traveled to Egypt and we went on a cruise up the river. The boat stopped every so often," Sergio Gonzalez said.

When asked about the secret to staying together for so long, Sergio and Helen emphasized the importance of patience and not taking life so seriously.

"You don't want to take life too seriously. If the other person says something that you dislike, just let it go by," Helen Gonzalez said.

"What are we looking forward to now? Wow, another 75 years," Sergio Gonzalez said.

