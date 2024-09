Several injured in downtown LA crash involving 4 vehicles, including 2 parked food trucks and Tesla

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- Several people were injured early Saturday in a downtown Los Angeles crash involving four vehicles, including two parked food trucks and a Tesla.

The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Olympic Boulevard, near L.A. Live. At least one person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The impact knocked over an ATM kiosk and toppled a section of a low-standing cinder-block wall.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.