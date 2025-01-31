Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers teammates thank firefighters during visit to Pacific Palisades fire station

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Shohei Ohtani was among a trio of Dodgers players Thursday to visit Fire Station 69 in Pacific Palisades and thank firefighters for working around the clock battling wildfires.

During the visit, the Dodgers also donated $10,000, plus an additional $350,000, to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

Pitchers Emmet Sheehan and Ben Casparius also visited the station to thank firefighters.

"I think everyone has a responsibility, especially being in L.A., to do as much as they can do to help," Sheehan said.

"It's not an easy thing for anybody to deal with, but we have the luxury of being professional athletes in this city where we have the opportunity to help," Sheehan added.

LAFD captain and public information officer Adam Van Gerpen said the outpouring of support, including from the Dodgers organization, has been an emotional experience for firefighters.

Ohtani earlier this month announced that he would donate $500,000 to help firefighters and animals forced to flee the deadly wildfires around the region. During his acceptance speech for NL MVP on Saturday, the Japanese superstar dedicated his award to the city of L.A., first responders and firefighters.

"Stay strong and united. We will get through this," he said at the end of his speech.

Dodgers chairman Mark Walter and the Dodgers Foundation have also pledged up to $100 million as part of a wildfire-recovery fundraising initiative known as LA Rises.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.