Will Smith, Martin Lawrence make grand entrance for 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' premiere

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back on the big screen with their iconic roles in the new "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" movie. The two old friends arrived at the Hollywood premiere in style...on top of a bus! Fans were thrilled to see the actors outside the TCL Chinese Theatre, celebrating a movie franchise they first launched in 1995.

Smith and Lawrence admitted they were as surprised as anyone that these characters became such fan favorites. "No, we didn't know that then. We didn't know that in the moment. We were trying to get thru, but it was definitely love at first sight!"

"Bad Boys built an audience. It's gotten better. The technology's gottten better and Will and Martin are the same," said actor Joe Pantoliano.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has been behind all four films in the long-running action buddy-comedy franchise. He says fans keep asking for more.

"They fell in love with these two characters the first time we had it and we did another one. They just keep wanting them back," said Bruckheimer.

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" is rated R and will be in theaters June 5.