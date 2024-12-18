SoCal family decks out Christmas tree with more than 100 Dodgers-themed ornaments

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some may be dreaming of a white Christmas, but in one Los Angeles household, they're dreaming of a Dodger blue Christmas.

A mother who makes her own Christmas ornaments made more than 100 for her special Dodgers-themed tree, something she's been doing for years.

In case you were wondering, yes, it involves lots of glitter.

"It's like wow, I look at it and I'm like, 'Did I really do that?' said Carmen Perez.

She first started making Dodgers-inspired Christmas ornaments for her tree after the team's 2020 World Series win.

Since then, she's only gotten more creative, but it takes work. She started working on this year's ornaments in October.

"I would walk in and she's like listening to something on YouTube and I'm like, 'What are you listening to?' It's like the 1988 World Series,'" said Carmen's daughter Erica Perez with a laugh.

Some of the new additions this year include ornaments with iconic sayings and some of the biggest moments of the 2024 World Series run.

"It's what I do. I love the Dodgers. I love being creative, and that's what I do," said Perez.