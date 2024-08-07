Calabasas jeweler overwhelmed with attention after making goat necklace for Simone Biles

A Calabasas jeweler is getting plenty of attention after making a diamond goat pendant for Simone Biles that she displayed after winning gold at the Paris Olympics.

A Calabasas jeweler is getting plenty of attention after making a diamond goat pendant for Simone Biles that she displayed after winning gold at the Paris Olympics.

A Calabasas jeweler is getting plenty of attention after making a diamond goat pendant for Simone Biles that she displayed after winning gold at the Paris Olympics.

A Calabasas jeweler is getting plenty of attention after making a diamond goat pendant for Simone Biles that she displayed after winning gold at the Paris Olympics.

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A small goat pendant has created quite the buzz since the nation's most decorated gymnast, Simone Biles, showed it off at the Paris Olympics.

Biles had reached out to Calabasas jeweler Janet Heller back in May to have the gold necklace made: A goat, to represent the "Greatest Of All Time."

Biles pulled it out after reclaiming the Olympic all-around title, something Heller said she was not expecting.

Since then, business for Heller hasn't been the same.

"It's been overwhelming," said Heller, CEO and founder of Janet Heller Fine Jewelry. "I mean, thousands of people reaching out to ask us if we would make them the goat."

Heller's short answer is - no. She will not be making any replicas. In her words "The goat can't be replicated. Simone is one of a kind."

She worked with Biles to design the piece and then she and her team worked day and night to finish it in time for the Olympics. The white gold pendant, not much bigger than a quarter, has 546 diamonds hand-drilled and hand-set into it. A job that would normally take three months was done in five weeks.

"I've made many gorgeous pieces for many beautiful people," Heller said. "But I have to say that this is probably the pinnacle of my career so far."

Janet Heller Fine Jewelry opened its doors in Los Angeles in 2006 and since then Heller has created a wide range of pieces. She says she loves how the jewelry tells a story.

"It will invite conversation which in turn leads to the story of how she earned her accolade of Greatest Of All Time," said Heller. "And then I also love how jewelry is multi-generational."

If you're interested in shopping any of Heller's finished pieces or would like to commission a custom creation, you can visit her website here.

