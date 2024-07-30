WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Illinois sheriff says his department 'failed' Sonya Massey, woman shot to death by deputy

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 30, 2024 3:45PM
Illinois sheriff says his department 'failed' Sonya Massey
What happened to Sonya Massey? Then-Deputy Sangamon County Sean Grayson has been charged with killing her in a Springfield, Illinois police shooting.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- An Illinois sheriff is speaking out about the Sonya Massey shooting and admitting that his department failed.

Former Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson shot and killed Massey inside her Springfield home earlier this month after Massey called 911 to report a possible intruder.

READ MORE | Sonya Massey case: IL Black woman shot by deputy died from gunshot wound to head, autopsy shows

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell spoke on Monday during a listening session held by the U.S. Department of Justice.

"I can't imagine the pain that her family and friends feel right now, I'm sorry, she called for help and we failed her. That's all she did, that's all she did was call for help. I'm going to say something right now that I've never said in my career before, that we failed, we did not do our jobs," Campbell said.

Grayson, who was fired from the department, has been charged with Massey's murder.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW