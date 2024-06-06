WATCH LIVE

Student stabbed outside South El Monte High on school's graduation night, authorities say

Thursday, June 6, 2024 6:26AM
Student stabbed outside South El Monte High on graduation night
SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A student was stabbed in the chest outside South El Monte High as the school's graduation ceremony was ending, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Durfee Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said a fight occurred outside the school, resulting in a male student getting stabbed in the chest. He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, but he's expected to survive.

The Sheriff's Department also said the victim does not appear to be a graduating student.

Footage from the scene showed a large law enforcement presence outside the campus, near the football field.

No suspect description was available, and no arrest has been made.

Further details were not immediately available.

