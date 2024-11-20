All southbound lanes of 405 Freeway shut down in Costa Mesa after deadly crash overnight

All southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were shut down in the Costa Mesa area Wednesday morning, hours after a deadly crash overnight.

All southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were shut down in the Costa Mesa area Wednesday morning, hours after a deadly crash overnight.

All southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were shut down in the Costa Mesa area Wednesday morning, hours after a deadly crash overnight.

All southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were shut down in the Costa Mesa area Wednesday morning, hours after a deadly crash overnight.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- All southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were shut down in the Costa Mesa area Wednesday morning, hours after a deadly crash overnight.

The initial incident, for which details were very limited, happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Harbor Boulevard.

All lanes remained closed well into the next morning, snarling the commute for drivers.

AIR7 was over the scene where several cars involved in the crash were still strewn across the roadway.

An estimated reopening time was not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

