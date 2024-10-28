SB 15 Freeway in Cajon Pass shut down after one person injured in apparent road rage shooting

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was injured Monday in an apparent road rage shooting on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass, authorities told Eyewitness News.

The incident happened just south of Oak Hill Road.

All southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway at Ranchero Road will remain closed until further notice, according to the California Highway Patrol. The on-ramp from Oak Hill Road to the SB 15 Freeway will also be shut down.

Meanwhile, drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more details becomes available.