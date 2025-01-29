LA County supervisors call for independent review of emergency notification system

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The county Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday calling for an independent review of the emergency notification systems used during wildfires and other crises to inform residents of evacuation orders, following faulty alerts.

The notification system generated complaints in the early days of the Los Angeles-area firestorm when several erroneous alerts were sent to cell phones countywide telling residents they were in an evacuation area. Those alerts were intended to be sent to residents near the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills area, but they instead went to millions of residents countywide, and even some in Orange County.

Authorities at the time called it a technology issue, not human error.

The Los Angeles Times later reported that residents in the Altadena area west of Lake Avenue did not receive any emergency evacuation orders until roughly nine hours after the Eaton Fire erupted, despite the blaze burning uncontrollably and spreading rapidly due to fierce Santa Ana winds. According to The Times, sheriff's deputies driving the neighborhoods in their cars were using loudspeakers to urge people to evacuate the area west of Lake Avenue around 2 a.m. that morning, but an evacuation alert wasn't sent to residents until nearly 3:30 a.m.

All 17 people known to have died thus far in the Eaton Fire lived west of Lake Avenue, the paper reported.

A software error led to an errant emergency evacuation alert that was sent to millions of mobile devices throughout Los Angeles County, Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin McGowan said.

In their motion introduced last week and approved Tuesday, county Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Lindsey Horvath called for an external, independent analysis of the emergency alert systems used by the county.

"Our board is committed to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement in the face of increasingly severe natural disasters," Barger said in a statement. "This independent assessment will also ensure we are better prepared for future disasters and can act swiftly to protect lives and property."

Horvath added: "Our communities affected by the Palisades, Eaton, and all other fires deserve a transparent and full accounting of everything that occurred. Los Angeles County is committed to understanding every aspect of these events to ensure we are continually improving our emergency management practices and better protecting our residents."

The motion called for the board to receive a progress report every 90 days until the full review is completed.