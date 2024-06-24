SpaceX rocket leaves bright trail in Southern California skies

A SpaceX rocket blazed a bright trail through the night skies of Southern California as it launched more Starlink satellites into orbit.

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KABC) -- SpaceX launched another Falcon 9 rocket into space Sunday night, creating a bright spectacle in the Southern California skies.

The rocket launch just before 9 p.m. sent 20 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, including 13 of them that have direct-to-cell capabilities.

The Starlink system is designed to provide internet access around the globe, particularly in remote areas or places that don't have reliable service.

After the satellites are launched, the reusable booster will return to Earth, landing on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.