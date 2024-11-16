'Back to the Future: The Musical' brings the power of love to Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Many of us remember the huge hit movie franchise, "Back to the Future" starring Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd. Now, the Broadway musical based on that story is playing at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

The on-stage adaptation follows the adventures of Marty McFly, who ended up in the past in 1955, and has to go back to the future to save his family before they fade into oblivion.

Yes, the story is the same. But with a definite live theater dynamic!

"It's a difference experience seeing it on-stage," said Don Stephenson, who plays "Doc" in the musical. "There's that connection with the audience only a theater can provide."

Bob Gale is one of the co-creators of "Back to the Future."

"People who have seen the movie before, they are having nostalgia and flashbacks," said Gale. "It just works on every level."

Stephenson added, "I always think 'oh they've seen the movie'... but no, sometimes the musical is the exposure to the story. I feel that responsibility, don't you?"

Caden Brauch, who plays the core character Marty McFly agreed. "I've heard a lot of people saying this was his first time seeing it... keeping it alive for new generation, the 10-year-olds coming to see the show. People are dressed up. That's so much fun. It adds another level of excitement when I see people dressed up like that."

The cast members agree... this is a show that every generation can have fun seeing!

"Back to the Future: the Musical" is now playing at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre through December 1. It moves to Orange County for its run at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa starting December 26.