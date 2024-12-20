Starbucks workers union announces strikes across the country, including Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. -- Unionized Starbucks baristas in Burbank are set to join members across the country Friday on a strike right before Christmas.

Workers United, which has unionized more than 525 U.S. Starbucks locations, said in a press release Thursday that unfair labor practices and stalled negotiations with the company are the catalyst behind the holiday season strike.

The strikes are set to begin Friday morning in what the union said are the company's most important markets; Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle.

The Burbank location on 1190 West Alameda Avenue will begin picketing at 10 a.m. Friday.

