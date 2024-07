$500M grant will help extend LA Metro light rail line into San Bernardino County

The money will help fund the first LA Metro light rail line to cross into San Bernardino County.

A project to extend an LA Metro light rail line from Pomona to Montclair has received $500 million in funding from the state.

It will be the first LA Metro light rail line to cross into San Bernardino County.

The rest of the money for the $798 million project will be allocated by the end of the year.

Once this latest piece is complete, the A-line light rail will be the longest in the world, serving both Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

Metro hopes to complete it by 2030.