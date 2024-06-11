WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 7:13PM
Stranded kite surfer rescued in NorCal after writing 'HELP' in rocks
DAVENPORT, Calif. -- A creative SOS got a kite surfer to safety after he got stranded on a Santa Cruz County beach.

CAL FIRE CZU shared video showing the rescue near a steep cliff south of Davenport Landing on Sunday. Officials say the kite surfer used rocks on the beach to spell out the word "HELP."

A private helicopter saw the message and called for assistance, but there was no word how long the surfer had been stranded.

Our sister station in San Francisco was told he was not hurt and only needed help off the beach.

