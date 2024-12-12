Stressed about holiday shopping? Here are some apps that can help you save money

Are you stressed about buying gifts?

Whether shopping in stores or browsing online, holiday shopping can quickly break your budget. But there are a few apps that can help shoppers save and stay on track.

Let's start with PayPal Honey and Capital One Shopping. Both offer similar money-saving features such as automatic coupons applied to items in an online cart, price drop alerts and comparison pricing for products on Amazon.

Both sites are free to use. PayPal Honey says its users save an average of $126 a year.

Other apps like ShopSavvy allow shoppers to scan a barcode to compare and track prices to find the best deal.

Forget trying to hunt down coupons, apps like CouponCabin and RetailMeNot bring savings and promo codes right to your phone.

With Ibotta, shoppers can earn cash back at thousands of stores. The company says the average user saves $10-20 a month, but some save up to hundreds.

Here's one more way to get rewarded for your holiday shopping: At Shopkick, you can earn "kicks," which are like loyalty points, by scanning barcodes in-store, shopping online at over 80 partner retailers, or even just by browning the Shopkick app.