Amazon workers donate supplies to South Gate elementary school

Amazon workers collected and donated supplies to San Miguel Elementary School in South Gate and the company then chipped in $25,000 for more items.

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- Teachers and students at a South Gate elementary school are getting a boost thanks to a donation from Amazon workers.

Employees at the company's warehouse in South Gate recently conducted a school supplies drive. Amazon then added on another $25,000 for the purchase of school supplies across the South Gate community.

On Tuesday, hundreds of students and teachers from San Miguel Elementary School gathered for the big announcement. The Amazon workers brought in boxes of backpacks, crayons, notebooks, pens and pencils and other much-needed supplies.

"Everybody loves seeing that gray truck behind me because every time it comes to your house there's a little bit of magic, even if you know what's in that box," said Amazon spokesman David Ambroz. "And what we're able to do today is bring a little bit of magic to San Miguel Elementary."

Some students said the donated items were badly needed.

"Some of the supplies, I really need in my classroom because we do a lot of stuff," said fifth-grade student Luz Avila. "And like for the dry-erase markers, I really need them in my class because we do math a lot and the ink runs out."

Said teacher Melissa Espinoza: "It's gonna be a huge difference in the lives of the students, the teachers, the community. So it's really exciting."

