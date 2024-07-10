Sun Valley neighborhood frustrated by property filled with junk, discarded cars

Sun Valley neighbors are sounding the alarm over a home that's overflowing with junk, discarded cars and major fire dangers.

Sun Valley neighbors are sounding the alarm over a home that's overflowing with junk, discarded cars and major fire dangers.

Sun Valley neighbors are sounding the alarm over a home that's overflowing with junk, discarded cars and major fire dangers.

Sun Valley neighbors are sounding the alarm over a home that's overflowing with junk, discarded cars and major fire dangers.

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Outraged neighbors are demanding immediate action from the city over a property in their Sun Valley neighborhood that's overflowing with junk, discarded cars and major fire dangers.

In 2021, Elena and her family moved into their home on La Tuna Canyon.

"As soon as I rolled up on the property I was in love," she told Eyewitness News.

But she started seeing trash and much worse outside not long after she moved in. She said abandoned cars, drug paraphernalia and electrical parts started filling the shared drive outside her home.

Elena said the trash comes from her neighbor, who she said lives in a car on the property. The property is currently filled with dozens of cars, campers and trash. Cars and debris even extend to the road in front of the property.

Eyewitness News attempted to speak to the man who lives on the property, but he refused to talk on camera. He maintains there's nothing hazardous on the property and there's no fire code violations.

The office of Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, whose district represents the area, said the following in a statement when reached for comment:

"Councilwoman Rodriguez was in the field yesterday and has engaged city departments on immediate next steps post court actions."

Elena said she's also reached out to the city and wants to see the property cleared out.

"The trash was unsightly and annoying and gross to be quite honest, but it's the fire danger," she said. "The fact that everybody in this community could lose their home. That's really the more pressing issue."