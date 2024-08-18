Suspect apprehended in South LA after using multiple vehicles to flee from police

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody on a sidewalk in South Los Angeles on Saturday night after using multiple vehicles during his attempt to flee from police.

The felony suspect switched vehicles at least once during the pursuit, which ended in the area of 64th and Figueroa streets.

News video from the scene shows several Los Angeles Police Department patrol units following a slow-moving sedan before the driver abandons the car and makes a run for it. He then lies down on a sidewalk and surrenders as several officers surround him and take him into custody without incident.

Details of the circumstances that initiated the chase were not immediately available.