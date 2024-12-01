Suspect facing attempted murder charges after shooting at sheriff's deputies in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accused of shooting at sheriff's deputies from inside a Malibu home is now facing attempted murder charges.

The incident happened on Carbon Mesa Road Friday afternoon after the suspect's family member called authorities for help, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

When deputies arrived, Damon Bivens allegedly fired rounds at them and then barricaded himself inside the home. Nobody was hit.

The 58-year-old eventually surrendered and was booked on attempted murder and drug possession charges. According to online booking records, he is being held on $1,00,000 bail.