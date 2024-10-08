Suspects smash through door, cut security gate during pharmacy burglary in Mid-City

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pharmacy in Mid-City was burglarized Tuesday morning after multiple suspects smashed through the door and cut the security gate to get in.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, multiple masked and gloved suspects entered The Pharmacy Depot on Pico Boulevard around 3 a.m.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects carrying what appears to be a power tool, jumping the counter and rushing towards the medicine shelfs.

It is unclear what was taken.

The owner told Eyewitness News this is the fourth time the pharmacy has been burglarized.

This comes after a rash of pharmacy burglaries in the San Fernando Valley, but LAPD's Wilshire Division said they have not experienced pharmacy burglaries like they have.

No arrests have been made in connection with the burglary.