Burglars strike at least 4 different pharmacies in the San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least four pharmacies were burglarized Friday morning in the San Fernando Valley.

One video shows several suspects breaking into a pharmacy in Woodland Hills.

Burglaries were also reported at pharmacies in Tarzana and Encino.

The Los Angeles Police Department says officers witnessed the suspects leave the scene of one of the burglaries, in the 16700 block of Ventura Blvd. in Encino, in a black Dodge Durango.

Officers chased after the suspects but lost them near Ventura Blvd. and Balboa, according to LAPD.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD.

This is a developing story. More details will be added here as they become available.