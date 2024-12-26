Taylor Swift donates $250K to kids in need, supporting nonprofit Operation Breakthrough

Taylor Swift is spreading holiday cheer with a $250,000 donation to Operation Breakthrough, a nonprofit organization that supports children in poverty

Taylor Swift spread holiday cheer to some young fans this season.

Swift donated $250,000 to the children's organization Operation Breakthrough, a Kansas City-based nonprofit that supports children living in poverty.

The organization is celebrating Swift's kindness as she continues to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

She's not the only one who has shown love to Operation Breakthrough. Her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has also been involved with the nonprofit.

Swift's act of giving comes on the heels of her incredible generosity earlier this year, when she reportedly handed out $197 million in bonuses to everyone involved in her Eras Tour.