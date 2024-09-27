Flash mob robbers on bikes have hit more than a dozen 7-Elevens; LAPD asks for help to ID suspects

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Flash mob robbers on bicycles have hit more than a dozen 7-Eleven stores in Los Angeles since mid-July, police said, and investigators are asking for help in identifying the suspects.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the "bicycle crew" - which consists of about 20 to 40 juveniles - began targeting stores on July 12.
Police said all the stores are within a short distance of each other in the Rampart, Hollywood, Wilshire, and West L.A. divisions.
Thirteen of the 14 incidents all occurred on Friday nights. The suspects - which are described as young teenagers - ride their bikes to the stores, go inside and start grabbing what they can.
"Unfortunately, sometimes they think that this isn't a big deal," said LAPD Det. Samuel Arnold. "They're just maybe having a little bit of fun and we need them to understand that it is a big deal. This isn't just shoplifting. You're not just going in there and stealing some chips and some drinks. When you completely take over a store, cause thousands of dollars in damage and work in unison to create such fear in the community. That is a robbery."
Police said in several incidents, witnesses have been pushed around.
"Although there are no reported physical injuries, several witnesses continue to fear for their safety after such aggressive and callous criminal behavior," said police in a press release.
Meanwhile, some customers are pointing fingers at parents.
"I get you're young ... I just wish they made better choices," said 7-Eleven customer Luis Ceballos. "Like why? You're young, just go to school, learn and get home safe, you know? I do blame those kids, but also I blame the parents."
Extra patrol efforts have been assigned at the stores. Meanwhile, anyone with information on any of the incidents is urged to contact police.