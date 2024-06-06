2 teenage boys identified after deadly crash in Playa del Rey

PLAYA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The two teenage boys who were killed in a car crash in Playa del Rey have been identified.

The two-car collision happened Tuesday night on Vista Del Mar near Dockweiler State Beach.

David Ceja, 17, and Hector Ceja Jr., 15, were in a car with two other juvenile passengers when they collided with another car.

The two other juveniles and a woman believed to be in her 30s were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Details about what led up to the collision were not available, but witnesses said one of the drivers may have passed out and crashed into oncoming traffic.

Authorities said there was no evidence to indicate one of the drivers was under the influence.