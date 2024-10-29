Man arrested in Temple City house fire that killed 3, injured 2

An arrest has been made after three people were found dead following a house fire in Temple City.

Arrest made in Temple City house fire that killed 3 An arrest has been made after three people were found dead following a house fire in Temple City.

Arrest made in Temple City house fire that killed 3 An arrest has been made after three people were found dead following a house fire in Temple City.

Arrest made in Temple City house fire that killed 3 An arrest has been made after three people were found dead following a house fire in Temple City.

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- An arrest has been made after two men and a woman were found dead and two others were hospitalized following a house fire in Temple City.

Xuanhan Zhang, who turned 64 on Monday, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was initially deemed a person of interest in the case.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday in the 6000 block of Sultana Avenue, according to the L.A. County Fire Department. Firefighters had the flames out in less than half an hour, but ultimately found three bodies inside the residence.

The two surviving victims - ages 64 and 68 - remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The names of the victims have not been released.

Zhang was interviewed on Sunday when he was considered a person of interest in the case. He is being held on $2 million bail and will be arraigned on Wednesday, authorities said.