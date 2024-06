Tesla crashes into police car as officer investigates separate deadly crash in Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A Tesla driver plowed into a police cruiser in Fullerton while the officer was investigating a deadly crash.

The incident happened Wednesday night near Gilbert Street and Orangethorpe Avenue. No officers were hurt in the second crash involving the Tesla.

In the initial crash, however, police say a driver hit a motorcyclist and one person was killed.

Details about what led up to both crashes were not available.