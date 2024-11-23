Thanksgiving meal giveaway tradition in Anaheim is ending after 40 years

The week before Thanksgiving is usually extra busy at La Casa Garcia Restaurant in Anaheim as they prepare for their annual We Give Thanks feast.

Owner Frank Garcia cooked up the tradition of feeding those in need a hot Thanksgiving meal.

Veronica Garcia, Frank's daughter said, her dad started the tradition 39 years ago because he's a giving person.

The We Give Thanks meal first fed about 3,000 people but it's evolved into a massive event at the Honda Center feeding up to 15,000.

"It is an honor to say that that's my dad and he's a blessing to us."

Ahead of the feast's milestone 40th anniversary the Garcia Family announced on social media they would stop hosting the community meal due to health reasons.

Veronica said, "It's very important for us to take care of my parents right now."

She said Frank is in need of a surgery and her mom, Sylvia, recently suffered a medical emergency.

"We almost lost her and it's so hard to see what she's going through," Veronica said. "She was in the hospital for seven weeks. We brought her home on Monday."

Loyal customers like Cheryl Melugin said the holiday meal has helped thousands and it will be missed.

"I hope somebody else steps in and does this because I just feel for all the people that rely on his food, his everything," Melugin said. "Now it's time for them to be together and them to be a family and have that love and support in the family."

The Garcia Family believes after nearly four decades it's time to pass the torch to someone else.

"I think it's time for my dad and my mom to just relax and enjoy," Veronica said.

Even though they're focused on family this year the Garcia's still plan to help the community in a different way.

They're helping sponsor a turkey giveaway this weekend and another event on Thanksgiving Day.