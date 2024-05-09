'The Bear' releases season 3 teaser, sets debut date

Jeremy Allen White is back in the kitchen when 'The Bear' returns June 27

LOS ANGELES -- Yeeeessss, chef! FX has served up a premiere date as well as the first teaser for season 3 of "The Bear."

In the video, Jeremey Allen White's Carmy is seen walking into the kitchen and turning on the lights. As he gets set up, he stares straight ahead and the camera moves back out of the kitchen.

The entire 3rd season will drop on Hulu June 27.

"The Bear" also stars Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich.

In season 2, we saw them turn their sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment. Per the press release sent to On the Red Carpet, season 3 will follow the three "as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear..to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It's a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity."

"Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we'll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow."

"The Bear" has been a fan - and critic - favorite since season 1. Most recently, the show won primetime Emmys for best comedy series, best writing and best directing for a comedy series, best actor in a comedy series for White, best supporting actress in a comedy series for Edebiri and best supporting actor in a comedy series for Moss-Bachrach.

