There's no stopping June Squibb! Oscar nominee becomes leading lady, action star at 94 years old

HOLLYWOOD -- Today's movie lesson: Don't mess with June Squibb! The longtime senior citizen and beloved Hollywood star is playing the title role in the new movie, "Thelma."

In the action comedy, we see scammers take her money. And when police can't help her get her money back, she'll do it her way!

"Thelma" is inspired by the true story of writer-director Josh Margolin's grandmother. Squibb enjoyed the action scenes, especially when she gets to ride around on a scooter. Luckily, it was all done safely.

The film's writer-director gave his movie an especially personal touch.

"We shot in my grandma's real condo. So, all those scenes in her space are actually her space," said Margolin. "There were a lot of reasons why it felt like we really had to shoot it here. And, you know, it, at its core, kind of is an L.A. story."

Fred Hechinger plays Thelma's grandson loved his leading lady. He and Squibb are also executive producers!

"I think everyone that made this movie felt that they needed to make this movie. They needed to be a part of it," said Hechinger. "And so we just had this, this group that we kept building on, you know, from the entire crew to the entire cast that was--that had a real deep connection to it and a kind of personal reason that they, they wanted to make this story."

The real Thelma turns 104 in July. She's known for her needlepoint. Squibb tried her best to honor Thelma's work.

"She asked me how my needlepoint was and it's bad!" laughed Squibb. "I was faking all of that I was doing!"

"You know, you got somewhere. I got to a place where we could show it... for a second," laughed Margolin.

"Thelma" is in theaters Friday, June 21.