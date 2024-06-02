Alleged thieves dressed as construction workers break into Studio City home

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are looking for multiple suspects involved in a break-in at a home in Studio City.

The incident happened Friday afternoon on Dona Dolores Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The family left their home and that's when the alleged thieves dressed as construction workers ransacked the house. The suspects broke in through a bedroom window and took purses, jewelry, watches and other valuables.

Not only did the family find items had been stolen when they returned, but their entire alarm system had been removed.

"I really don't know how to move forward... I think we need some time to move forward," the homeowner told Eyewitness News. "We need some time to just digest everything and move forward... It's really hard. Every minute I remember what happened yesterday and I start crying."

The suspect's getaway vehicle was described as white Nissan.